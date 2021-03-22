Shooting WC: Manu, Chaudhary win mixed team 10m pistol gold (Ld)

Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma, meanwhile, bagged the bronze medal with a 17-13 victory over Sevval Illayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles of Turkey.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary defended their mixed team 10m air pistol title in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday, with a 16-12 win over Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi in the final.

The Iranians kept a lead over Manu and Chaudhary for much of the early part of the final, even leading 10-6 at one point before the Indians fought back to make the score 10-10.

Manu and Chaudhary then pulled away to win their second consecutive gold at the event. The duo have thus handed India their fifth gold medal in the World Cup.

India currently lead the standings with 12 medals.

Earlier Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan clinched gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Panwar and Elavenil beat Hungary's Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the gold medal match.

The Indian pair also topped the final round of qualification earlier with a total score of 421.3. Denes and Peni were also second in qualification after shooting 419.2.

--IANS

rkm/sdr/