New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant won gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event at the shooting World Cup here on Friday.

Rajput and Tejaswini beat Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina 31-29 in the final to clinch the title.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan won bronze after beating the US's Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher 31-15.