Shotgun shooter Chenai misses chance to qualify for Olympics

Olympian Chenai, 30, failed to trap a medal at home and enhance his chances of earning an individual quota place for the Olympics.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Shotgun shooter Kynan Chenai's hopes of taking flight to Tokyo Olympic Games vanished on Friday as he finished fourth in the men's trap event of the ISSF World Cup at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here.

"A podium finish would have strengthened Chenai's chances of going to the Olympics. I don't think it would be possible for him now to improve his world ranking, an important aspect of getting individual quota places for Olympics as there aren't world ranking tournaments," a national shotgun coach told IANS.

Italian Daniele Resca, 34, won gold with a score of 46 out of 50 shots while Spain's Alberto Fernandez, 37, took home silver as he shot 45. Italy's Valerio Grazini, 28, won bronze with a total of 35.

Spain's Antonio Bailon finished fifth. Michal Slamka of Slovakia was the first shooter to be eliminated in the final after 25 shots.

In qualification, Chenai had shot 121 out of 125 to finish sixth and the last shooter to enter the final. Prithviraj Tondaiman was seventh with a score of 119. Lakshay Sheoran scored 114 to finish at the 17th position.

In the women's trap event, none of the top Indian shooters made it to the final. Shreyasi Singh shot 107 to finish at 10th position while Manisha Keer was at the 12th spot. She too shot 107. Rajeshwari Kumari, the third Indian shooter in fray, finished 13th in the field of 18 shooters. She scored 107 as well.

Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova won gold in a shoot-off defeating Poland's Sandra Bernal 4-5. Both shooters were tied at 42 in the final. Italy's Fiammetta Rossi won bronze. She shot 32.

---IANS

nns/qma