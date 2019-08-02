Should sweaters have numbers on them, asks Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The introduction of names and numbers on Test jerseys received a mixed response - some in favour while others against it. A third reaction popped up when India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin asked netizens whether the sweaters have numbers on them as well.

Ashwin on Friday took to Twitter and questioned, "Should the sweaters have numbers on them too??"

The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. First Ashes Test, which commenced on August 1, marked the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series. (ANI)