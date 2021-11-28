Shreyas Iyer becomes first Indian to score century and half-century on Test debut

Kanpur: Shreyas Iyer on Sunday became the first Indian to score a century and a half-century on Test debut.

Iyer slammed his maiden Test century (105) on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test in India's first innings against New Zealand on Friday. He then became the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut. The last debutant to achieve the same was Prithvi Shaw, who reached the triple-figure mark against the West Indies in Rajkot in October 2018.

But on Day 4, when Iyer slammed a half-century (65) in India's second innings, he became the first from the country to register a century and a 50-run mark against his name in Test.

With 170 runs in the match, Iyer became the third-highest run-scorer for India on debut. Shikhar Dhawan (187) against Australia in Mohali in 2012 is still the highest scorer for India while Rohit Sharma (177) stands second.