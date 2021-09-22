Shreyas Iyer boost for Delhi Capitals

It was the first-time, Iyer got his bat to the ball, since March 2021 in a legitimate cricket match but it looked like he had been practicing throughout the period of his shoulder injury, which kept him out for the first-half of the lucrative tournament.

Shreyas Iyer shuffled across the stumps and hit the ball through mid-wicket for a couple to get off the mark in Delhi Capital's (DC) moderate chase of 135 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 contest on Wednesday.

Iyer stepped into bat, when the capital franchise lost one of their openers in form of Prithvi Shaw for 11, while the other -- Shikhar Dhawan -- looked in cruise control of the proceedings. He adjusted. He adjusted his game according to the situation and started scoring at run a ball or less than that to play the role of a second fiddle perfectly to Dhawan.

And as the left-hander departed for 42, with the scoreboard in favour of Delhi Capitals, Iyer maintained his composure and allowed the swashbuckling captain and incoming batsman Rishabh Pant to take charge of the proceeding. It was a mark of maturity and composure from the former Delhi Capitals captain, who was once touted as the resolve for India's No.4 batting woes, in white-ball cricket.

Iyer, then, ensured to bat through the innings and take his side home by a handsome margin. Watching him was almost like watching a holding midfielder on a football ground.

Shreyas Iyer comeback: What else changes and how the franchise benefits?

Iyer's comeback has undoubtedly made Delhi Capitals, chasing their first IPL title, a complete side and given them a better chance to lift the trophy.

It also means that coach Ricky Ponting-led management can prefer to play two overseas fast bowlers -- Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada -- to make it a lethal bowling unit alongside the likes of star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fellow wicket-taking spin bowler Axar Patel.

His presence, moreover, will also be a guide to Pant in decision-making as he looks to mature with his captaincy experience.