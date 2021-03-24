Shreyas Iyer set to miss last two ODIs against England

A statement from the Indian cricket board had said, "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the eighth over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," said the statement from the BCCI.

Iyer had hurt his shoulder in the eighth over of the England innings.

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against England after he hurt his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI at the Maharshtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Iyer was taken for scans immediately after the match.

A report in ESPNCricinfo adds that Iyer, alongwith the two remaining ODIs, may also miss the first half of the Indian Premier League where he was to lead Delhi Capitals. Recovery from shoulder dislocation can often take upto 2-3 and also four months.

In his absence now, either Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane or Steve Smith could lead the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The right-handed batsman was injured while trying to stop a shot by Jonny Bairstow. He dived but injured his left shoulder. He had to walk off the field and was replaced by Shubman Gill.

Although he made just eight in Tuesday's match, the batsman scored 37 in the fourth T20 International that proved vital for India setting a 186-run target for England who fell short by eight runs.

The BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on him.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that sources in the know of developments said that while he was visibly in pain on the ground, Iyer was taken for further scans and the results have suggested that surgery could be the way forward. But a final decision on whether the batsman will go for surgery is yet to be taken.

"The preliminary view is that he requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," the source explained.

The opening ODI saw quite a few injuries with India opener Rohit Sharma being the first to be hit on the elbow while batting. Even though he didn't have to leave the field during his innings, he felt pain later and didn't come out to field.

Commenting on Rohit's right elbow, the BCCI in an official communication had said: "Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field."

England too suffered blows during the India innings in the afternoon. While skipper Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger, Sam Billings hurt his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary.

England team spokesman said: "Eoin has split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. He has had four stitches inserted by the England team doctor. He expects to be able to bat.

"Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later."

Both did take strike in the England innings and while Morgan managed 22 off 30 balls, Billings got a 22-ball 18 as the visitors lost the opening game by 66 runs.