Shreyasi Singh crowned National Champion in Women's Trap for second year running

Patiala, Dec 2 (IANS) Bihar's Shreyasi Singh won her second Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Women's title at the 64th National Championship, being held at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club Ranges here on Thursday.

This was Shreyasi's fifth individual career National title and her second in Women's Trap.

The reigning Commonwealth Games Champion won with a finals score of 34, ahead of Madhya Pradesh's Pragati Dubey and ONGC's Shagun Chowdhary, who ended with scores of 31 and 27 respectively.