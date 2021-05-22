Shuttler Palak qualifies for Paralympics

"We got the official communication on Saturday. I'm ecstatic to hear the news. In the last few months, we have been training hard to achieve our goal to win a ticket to Japan," said the 18-year-old.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Teenage para-badminton player Palak Kohli has qualified for Tokyo Paralympic Games which start on August 24.

Palak will pair with veteran Parul Parmar in the women's doubles event SL3-SU5 category at the Paralympics.

The Indian team was on track to qualifying but the official announcement came only after the conclusion of the Spanish Para-Badminton tournament, which was one of the qualifying events for Tokyo Paralympics.

"The Indian contingent was unable to participate [in Spain] due to the pandemic," added Palak.

Currently ranked world No 6, Palak and Parul are confident of a good show in Japan.

"Our main goal now is a podium finish in the Tokyo Paralympics," added Palak.

After making it to SL3-SU5 women's doubles event, Palak is hopeful of qualifying for the SU5 singles category as she is ranked 11th in the world.

--IANS

nns/kh