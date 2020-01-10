Siddhesh Veer replaces injured Divyansh Joshi in U19 World Cup squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The in India (BCCI) announced that Siddhesh Veer will replace Divyansh Joshi in the team's U19 World Cup squad as the latter has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Joshi picked up the injury during the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa.

"Divyansh dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding," BCCI said in a statement.



The updated India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil. (ANI)

