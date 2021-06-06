Sifan shatters women's 10,000 metres world record

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana had set the previous record of 29 minutes 17.45 seconds in the 25-lap event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Hengelo, June 6 (IANS) Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands ran at a blistering pace to smash the women's 10,000 metres world record, clocking 29 minutes 06.82 seconds here at the FBK Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, on Sunday.

"Wow, to run this world record here on Sunday in Hengelo is something I could only dream of. It's the perfect confirmation of the hard work we've put in getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans. I am so happy," the 28-year-old Dutch distance runner said in a post-race interaction.

Double world champion Sifan was on the world record pace from the start. She closely followed the pacemakers Diane van Es and Jackline Rotich. The lead group covered the first 1000m in 2 minutes 56.12 seconds.

With 19 laps to go, Sifan passed the pacemaker and went through the halfway stage in 14 minutes 38.75 seconds. She continued to push hard in the second half to cross the finish line in 29 minutes 06.82 seconds and entered her name in the record books.

Last year in October, Sifan set European 10,000m record of 29 minutes 36.67 seconds on the same track.

