Here's an exclusive courtesy Sify.com's Bhagya, who got lost at the Oi Hockey Stadium after India's match and was rescued by…… One of the Belgium hockey team's coaches, Michel van den Heuvel.

She made the most of the opportunity to pick his brains, and the man who is due to take over as head coach after the Olympics shared his thoughts on the game as well as what Manpreet Singh's men should do to have the best chance of winning the bronze.