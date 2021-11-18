Silambam qualifies for sports quota recruitment in TN govt jobs

The state government has ordered inclusion of Silambam - a bamboo stick-based Indian martial art - as one of the games for recruitment under the 3 per cent sports quota in government and government-owned undertakings.

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Silambam practitioners in Tamil Nadu can now happily swing their sticks.

According to the government, 3 per cent of the jobs are reserved for accomplished sportspersons in government and state government undertakings.

The government's move has given a big recognition to one of the ancient martial arts of Tamil Nadu.

The Central government has approved the inclusion of Silambam under the new 'Khelo India' scheme to be notified soon.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been requested to take necessary steps to promote Silambam along with other indigenous games under the Khelo India scheme.

Along with Silambam, roller skating, squash and wushu have also been recognised for the 3 per cent sports quota recruitment, the government said.

