Silk Way Rally: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Walkner overall first

Gorno-Altaysk (Russia), July 6 (IANS) Matthias Walkner of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing finished overall first, Skyler Howes of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna took the second spot, and Franco Caimi of Hero MotoSports Team Rally finished third at the Silk Way Rally 2021.

This is the first podium for Hero MotoSports, the motorsports team of Hero MotoCorp, in the FIM Cross-Country Rally World Championship. The other members of the team, Sebastian Buhler and Joaquim Rodrigues finished in fifth and ninth positions respectively.

A stellar ride from Caimi saw him hold on to his third position in the overall rankings, missing out on the second position by a mere six seconds, after close to 3,100kms of racing over five days.

"We pushed hard during the entire race and in the end, missed the second position by just six seconds. I am really happy with the result, and looking forward to growing with the team," Caimi said.

Official overall rankings:

1- Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 06h 19m 18 sec

2- Skyler Howes (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna) + 06m 20s

3- Franco Caimi (Hero MotoSports Team Rally) + 06m 26s

4- Daniel Sanders (GasGas Factory Racing) + 08m 19s

5- Sebastian Buhler (Hero MotoSports Team Rally) + 10m 18s

9- Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero MotoSports Team Rally) +1hr 20m 52s

