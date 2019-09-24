Simeone: La Liga teams are still adjusting

"La Liga shows that there aren't any easy matches against anyone," the Argentine coach said in a presser ahead of the away game against RCD Mallorca.

"All of us are still growing, there are not any teams that are already consolidated, even if some sides have players who have been together for a long time."

Atletico is placed sixth on the table with 10 points out of 15, reports Efe news.

"There are also teams, such as us, who are new. The league table speaks for itself. There are eight or nine teams that are only separated by three points, which wasn't the case in previous seasons. You have to be at your highest level, because it means that La Liga is tighter than other years," he added.

Simeone's squad has changed after the departure of eight players, including Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran Torres, Rodrigo Hernandez and Filipe Luis. "It is always normal that when there is such an important change in soccer players, we coaches have to search and find the team as quickly as possible, which is not simple and takes time," the 49-year-old coach said. Simeone said he liked his side's pre-season and that this season has started satisfactorily.