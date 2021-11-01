Singles field set for WTA finals after Anett Kontaveit clinch Transylvanian Open

Florida [USA], November 1 (ANI): The WTA announced Sunday that Anett Kontaveit qualified for the 2021 WTA finals Guadalajara, becoming the eighth and final singles player to secure her place, and the first player from Estonia, to qualify for the WTA's crown-jewel event.



Kontaveit confirmed her qualification by winning the title at the Transylvanian Open in Cluj-Napoca earlier Sunday, capping a remarkable end-of-season run, which includes winning 15 consecutive indoor matches and 26 of her past 28 matches overall.

With Kontaveit confirming her place at the WTA finals, the singles field is now set. She will join Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa in Guadalajara.

Kontaveit has enjoyed her best season on the WTA Tour in 2021. She reached six finals and won four titles. She is projected to break into the Top 10 for the first time in her career on Monday.

In addition to Sunday's win at the Transylvanian Open, Kontaveit won titles at Tennis in the Land (Cleveland), the J&T Banka Ostrava Open and the VTB Kremlin Cup (Moscow), and reached additional finals at the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne and the Viking International Eastbourne.


