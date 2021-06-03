Six-nation T20 women's cricket in Rwanda from Sunday

Botswana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia, and Nigeria will compete in the tournament, to be played from June 6 to 12, at the Gahanga Cricket Ground in Kigali in a bio-secure bubble, said a statement from Women's CricZone website on Thursday.

"All 14 matches will be available to watch on Women's CricZone's YouTube and Facebook channels," it said.

This will be the first event that Women's CricZone, a website dedicated to women's game globally, will host as part of its five-year broadcast deal with the Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA).

"Through our partnership with Women's CricZone, we hope to take Rwanda Cricket to the world, showcase our team's potential and create more opportunities for cricket players," said RCA chairperson Stephen Musaale in the statement.

"There is plenty of talent within Rwanda cricket and we believe this is a step in the right direction in terms of professionalising the sport in our country. We see this as a good foundation in doing this," he said.

