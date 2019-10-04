Sixth Women's T20I: South Africa defeat India by 105 runs

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): South Africa Women defeated India by 105 runs in the sixth and final T20I of the series on Friday here at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium.

With this win, Proteas recorded their first win on the tour of India. India won the series 3-1.

In pursuit of 176, India got off to the worst start possible as the side lost it's opening two wickets with just five runs on the board. Shafali Verma (4) and Jemimah Rodrigues (0) were both sent back to the pavilion by Shabnam Ismail.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1) failed to leave a mark, reducing India to a spot of bother at 10/3 in the fourth over. India's hopes were dependent on Smriti Mandhana (5), but her dismissal in the sixth over ended the side's hopes of a win.In the very same over, Deepti Sharma (2) was also sent back to the pavilion, reducing India to 13/5.Taniya Bhatia (0) was sent back to the pavilion in the seventh over to peg India further back. Veda Krishnamurthy and Arundhati Reddy retrieved the innings for the side as the duo stitched together a partnership of 49 runs.In the 14th over, Krishnamurthy (26) was dismissed by Anne Bosch, reducing India to 63/7.After Krishnamurthy's dismissal, India's lower-order was not able to stay at the crease for a long time and India was bundled out for 70, handing South Africa a win by 105 runs.Earlier, Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus' knocks of 84 and 62 respectively allowed South Africa to post a score of 175/3 in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bat first.Openers Luus and Lee provided a quickfire start to the visitors and they smashed the Indian bowling attack all around the park.The duo put up an opening stand of 144 runs, which saw both batters going past the 50-run mark. India finally got the breakthrough in the 16th over as Poonam Yadav dismissed Lee (84), reducing South Africa to 144/1.Mignon du Preez (13) also departed cheaply in the 18th over in search of some quick runs, reducing Proteas women to 161/2.Luus (62) was also sent back to the pavilion in the penultimate over and Indian bowlers were able to maintain a stranglehold over the South African batting lineup in the death overs.South Africa managed to score nine runs in the final over, and as a result, the side took their score past the 170-run mark.India and South Africa will next take on each other in a three-match ODI series, slated to begin from October 9.Brief Scores: South Africa 175/3 (Lizelle Lee 84, Sune Luus 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 1-5) defeat India 70/10 (Veda Krishnamurthy 26, Arundhati Reddy 22, N de Klerk 3-18) by 105 runs. (ANI)