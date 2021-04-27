Size of India's sports industry fell by Rs 3,215 crore in 2020: Report

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The size of India's sports industry fell by Rs 3,215 crore in 2020 as compared to what it was in 2019, ESP, the sports and entertainment division of marketing and advertising agency GroupM said in its sports sponsorship report.

The report takes into account sponsorship spends, celebrity endorsement and media spend on sports properties. Based on these factors, the size of the Indian sports industry in 2020 was Rs 5,894 crore while it was Rs 9,109 crore in 2019.