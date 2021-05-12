Skeet shooter Bajwa trying to get a grip on new gun butt

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India's Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Olympic hopeful in men's skeet event, changed butt of his gun in March to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, but is yet to get accustomed to new equipment, says a shotgun coach.

"Bajwa got new stock [butt] for his gun in March. He competed with the same weapon at New Delhi's World Cup. Since adjustment is a length procedure, Bajwa is struggling to shoot a good score. Changing stock is sort of a trial and error method till the time the shooter feels he is okay with it," the coach told IANS about the process of getting used to new equipment.