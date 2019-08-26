Skipper Kohli equals Dhoni with most Test wins

While it took 60 matches for Dhoni to achieve the feat, Kohli did it in just 47 Tests as the India skipper.

Dhoni had a win percentage of 45 as captain after winning 27 matches, losing 18 and 15 draws. On the other hand, Kohli has a win percentage of 55.31, which is the best among all other Indian captains in the longest format. In the 47 Tests under Kohli, India registered 27 wins, 10 losses and 10 draws.

The run-machine also surpassed Saurav Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain. Kohli now has 12 away wins as captain of Indian Test team in 26 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games.

After Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli took over the captaincy. In 2018, Kohli led India to their first ever series win in Australia as his team defeated the hosts 3-1 to seal a historic win in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli however, did not spoke much on his achievement and credited the team as a whole for it. "It's a responsibility that I'm fulfilling. It's a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way. Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution," he said.