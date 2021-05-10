SL batsman Gunawardene cleared of fixing, can return to action (lead)

"An independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal has unanimously cleared former Sri Lanka player Avishka Gunawardene of two charges against him under the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code, allowing him to resume participation in cricket with immediate effect," said a statement from the ICC on Monday.

Dubai, May 10 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) cleared Sri Lanka cricketer Avishka Gunawardene of match-fixing on Monday, paving the way for the left-handed opener to return to cricketing activities.

The tribunal, which also considered charges against another Sri Lanka cricketer Nuwan Zoysa on four counts under the same code, has upheld one charge (2.4.6) against the former left-arm pacer while dismissing the other three.

"The detailed decision will be announced to the parties in due course and remains subject to appeal. The ICC (acting on behalf of the ECB) will consider the written reasoned decision in full before making any further comment," added the statement.

Gunawardene, who played six Tests and 61 ODIs and was banned in 2019, was charged under article 2.1.4 for directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach code article 2.1.

He was also charged under article 2.4.5 for 'failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence corrupt conduct under the anti-corruption code by another participant'.

Former SL pace bowler Zoysa, who played 30 Test matches and 95 ODIs, was charged under article 2.1.1 for being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

He was also charged under article 2.1.4 for directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach code article 2.1.

Zoysa was last month banned for six years in a different case under the ICC Anti-Corruption code.

--IANS

kh/