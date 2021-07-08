SL batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for Covid-19

"Batting coach of the Sri Lanka national team Grant Flower has tested positive for Covid 19. He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease," said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday.

"Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," added the statement.

He is now undergoing due medical protocols.

A new round of PCR Tests were conducted among the remaining squad members this evening.

Sri Lanka play India in three ODIs and three T20 Internationals this month. The ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka will be played on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20 Internationals will be played on July 21, 23 and 25.

