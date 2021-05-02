SL need 5 wkts, Bangladesh 260 runs to win 2nd Test

Kandy (Sri Lanka), May 2 (IANS) Sri Lanka ended the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh needing five wickets to win the match and the series. Bangladesh were 177/5 wickets at stumps, 260 runs away from their target.

Spinners Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama were the wicket takers for the hosts. Mendis ended the day with three wickets while Jayawickrama took two. The day ended early with the umpires calling the players off due to bad light.