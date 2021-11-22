SL v WI: Shai Hope drafted in as concussion substitute for Solozano

"Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol. Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing test match #MenInMaroon #SLvWI," wrote CWI on Monday.

Galle, Nov 22 (IANS) West Indies have drafted in Shai Hope as the concussion substitute for debutant Jeremy Solozano, who will take no further part in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle Stadium. The substitution was confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) through its Twitter handle.

Earlier, CWI had said that Solozano will continue to be in the hospital overnight and confirmed that scan results of the 26-year-old had shown no structural damage.

Solozano had to be taken to hospital after being hit on the head while fielding at forward short leg. Such was the impact of the blow that Solozano had to be stretchered off the field. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 24th over during the first session on day one of the Test at Galle Stadium.

Roston Chase bowled a short delivery to Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne. In response, Karunaratne struck a powerful pull shot off backfoot straight in the direction of Solozano, who got little time in trying to duck the ball.

The 26-year-old was then smashed in front of his helmet grille with the rear part of the helmet coming off on impact.

Solozano lay still on the ground, surrounded by the players while the physio tended to him. Solozano was consequently stretchered off the field by the medical staff and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka are 349/6 in 122 overs with captain Karunaratne making 147 off 300 balls. Dhananjaya de Silva gave him good support with 61 off 95 balls. Dinesh Chandimal is unbeaten at 41 off 72 balls with Suranga Lakmal giving him company.

For West Indies, Chase had figures of 3/60 while Shannon Gabriel has 2/65 to his name.

--IANS

nr/akm