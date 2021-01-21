SL vs Eng: Root backs Crawley, Sibley to turn things around in 2nd Test

Galle [Sri Lanka], January 21 (ANI): England openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley had failed to leave a mark in both innings of the first Test, but skipper Joe Root is confident that the batsmen will be looking to turn things around in the second game against Sri Lanka.



Sibley and Crawley both scored in single digits in either innings of their maiden tour of Asia in the longest format of the game. But Root feels the batsmen are doing all the right things and they have a great chance to prove their mettle in the subcontinent.

"They are doing all the right things in practice and giving themselves the best opportunity when they walk out to play," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying

"It didn't quite fall for them this time but they are quick and smart learners who will be looking to turn things round in the next game," he added.

England defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test by seven wickets on Monday. However, the Root-led side had witnessed a wobbly start to their second essay before Jonny Bairstow and Daniel Lawrence shared an unbeaten 62-run stand to help them secure a 1-0 lead.

"At times in these conditions out here, opening the batting can be the best time to bat. On that wicket in the second innings, it was probably the trickiest time to bat. It is very rare that is the case and they will have to learn from that," Root said.

Root feels playing on Asian soil will help England batsmen survive on deteriorating wickets anywhere in the world. "You need to know how to play in these conditions and not only will it benefit them long term playing in Asia but also in matches where pitches do deteriorate late on anywhere in the world and start spinning drastically. You've got to have a game for it," he said.

England and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second Test from Friday. (ANI)

