SL vs Ind, 3rd T20I: Dhawan opts to bat; India hand debut to Sandeep Warrier

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 29 (ANI): Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.



Both the teams have won a game and will be fighting it out in the series decider today. Navdeep Saini is missing the third T20I and Sandeep Warrier has made his debut for India in the series decider.

At the time of the toss, India captain Shikhar Dhawan said," We are gonna bat first. Our bowling is quite strong. We are just focusing on today's game, we are not going to take any pressure from the past. He (Saini) injured. We've got Sandeep Warrier."

"We are happy to bowl first. Winning is very important, it'll be very nice. Isuru Udana is out, Pathum Nissanka comes in," said Dasun Shanaka.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera (ANI)

