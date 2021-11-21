SL vs WI: Debutant Solozano taken to hospital

Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.



In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne hold the fort for Sri Lanka as the side scored 61 runs in the 27 overs before the lunch was taken.

West Indies and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns with each other in a Test series. The second Test of the series will be played from November 29 to December 3.

Earlier this week, Charith Asalanka, who was Sri Lanka's highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been named in the squad for the Test series against West Indies.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the Test series against Bangladesh due to personal commitments, returned to the fold as he was named in the 22-member squad announced on Friday.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Roshen Silva, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara (ANI)

