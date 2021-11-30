SL vs WI: Veerasammy, Warrican shine as visitors dominate rain-curtailed day two

Galle [Sri Lanka], November 30 (ANI): West Indies finished the day on 69/1 in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka as play was called off due to persistent rain here in Galle on Tuesday.



West Indies is trailing by 135 runs in the first innings and were going good before rain forced an early stumps on day two of the second Test.

Resuming day two at 113/1, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as the side lost quick wickets in the first hour of play.

West Indies spinner Veerasammy Permaul took five wickets as Sri Lanka crumbled on Tuesday after having made a solid start to the second Test on day one.

Jomel Warrican too joined the party as he picked four wickets to dismantle the Sri Lanka batting lineup. The hosts were eventually folded for 204 in the first innings.

West Indies started their first innings with a potent 50-run partnership as openers Jermaine Blackwood and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite looked solid at the crease.

Praveen Jayawickrama removed Blackwood in the 28th over and West Indies ended the day at 69/1 as rain forced early stumps on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 204/10 (Pathum Nissanka 73, Dimuth Karunaratne 42; Permaul 5-35) vs West Indies 69/1 (Kraigg Brathwaite 22, Jermaine Blackwood 44; Praveen Jayawickrama 1-11) (ANI)

