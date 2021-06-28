SLC suspends Kusal Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella for bio-bubble breach in England

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday suspended Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the bio-bubble in the UK.

The cricketers first came under the scanner after a video emerged on social media showing them out in a public space in Durham. The trio admitted to breaching the team's bio-secure environment and will now fly home immediately from England.



"The players have been suspended pending a full inquiry, but have confessed to having gone out," ESPNcricinfo quoted SLC Vice President Mohan de Silva as saying.

"They are being recalled from the tour with immediate effect," he added.

This potential breach of COVID-19 related health protocol has come amidst the already difficult tour of England for Lanka.

Earlier, ICC match referee Phil Whitticase, who officiated during the third T20I between England and Sri Lanka, had tested positive for COVID-19 as per ECB on Sunday.

Whitticase is now observing a period of 10 days of self-isolation from June 25, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

"Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10 days until 7 July. No members of the two teams were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," ECB said.

In the third T20I, Dawid Malan fired a sensational fifty before David Willey picked three wickets to help England defeat Sri Lanka by 89 runs on Saturday.

England clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series with Saturday's thrashing win over the visitors. The hosts scored 180 in their 20 overs and then Sri Lanka folded up for 91 in the dead rubber to seal the series

England and Sri Lanka will now face up in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday at Chester-le-Street. (ANI)

