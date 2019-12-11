Smith, Cummins could lead Australia in Tests after Paine: Gilchrist

Perth, Dec 11 (IANS) Legendary Adam Gilchrist feels Pat Cummins or Steve Smith should lead the Australian Test team after current skipper Tim Paine hinted that he might relinquish captaincy and this summer could be his last in the Test team.

"I think they've got a couple of options in Smith or Cummins should Paine pull out or they don't feel he's the right man to be in the team anymore," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"Pat's come out and said he's feeling comfortable now should they call on him.

"I honestly don't know if it would be good or bad thing for Smithy. "If he wants to do it and they feel he's right to do it maybe that would be the right move for the team." Gilchrist said as long as Paine is there in the side, he should be the skipper. "I reckon while ever (Paine) is in the team he should be captain," Gilchrist said. "And then let's see after these three Tests, see how he feels at the end of this summer. "I feel it was more of a light-hearted comment when he said it might be his last summer. "But like all players that are getting into that age bracket, it's almost a summer-by-summer analysis." Gilchrist also praised Alex Carey, saying the limited-overs wicketkeeper is getting better by the day and is keeping 35-year old Paine on his toes. "When you've got a guy like Alex Carey nipping at his heels...he's starting to show some really promising signs of consistency now in his Sheffield Shield cricket. "With his overall game and where the attention gets drawn to is his run-scoring. "His wicketkeeping seems to be extremely consistent, as is Tim Paine's, but Carey is now starting to really accumulate important runs in first-class cricket, so that is going to really put pressure on him. "If he is playing next summer, Tim Paine should be captain of the Australian cricket team. "But we will have to see at the end of the summer if he is still in there - whether it's his own personal judgement or the selectors." Australia will take on New Zealand in the opening Test of the three-match series beginning Thursday at the Perth Stadium. dm/aak