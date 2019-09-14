Smith goes past Inzamam to script unique Test record

On the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval, Smith scored 80 runs and in the process registered his 10th consecutive 50+ score against England.

From 2001-06, Inzamam had scored nine consecutive 50+ scores against England. Third in the list comes former West Indies legend Clive Lloyd, who had also scored nine consecutive 50+ scores against England.

Fourth in the list is former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (eight consecutive 50+ scores against Pakistan), followed by Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, who also had eight 50+ scores in a row against Bangladesh.

In the ongoing five-match Ashes series, Australia have an unassailable 2-1 lead.