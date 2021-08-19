Smith has started batting in nets, will be ready for T20 World Cup: Bailey

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey believes that star batsman Steve Smith will be fit in time for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Smith, who is recovering from a left elbow injury suffered earlier this year during the Indian Premier League (IPL), has started batting in the nets at the New South Wales training ground. He was named in Australia's World Cup squad released on Thursday, after missing the recent tours of West Indies and Bangladesh because of injury.