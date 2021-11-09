Smith's role as 'Mr fix it' is spot on, Aus can win T20 WC, says Warne

Dubai [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Legendary spinner Shane Warne said he wouldn't have picked Steve Smith in the Australia squad but praised the batter for being the "Mr Fix It" in the playing XI for the team.



Australia will play the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan on Thursday.

Warne also said Australia can win the T20 World Cup since the team has found their batting order and the batters are in the right form.

"Now that the Aussies have their batting order right & finding form. They can win the WC. I wouldn't have had Smith in my starting X1. But his role as Mr fix it is spot on. Lose early wkts he goes in & if they don't he slides down & the beasts (Marsh, Stoinis, Maxwell) go in," Warne tweeted.

Pakistan is the only team in the ongoing T20 World Cup which is unbeaten and standing in their way in the semi-finals will be Australia - who they have defeated them in 12 of their 23 T20I meetings. (ANI)

Last week, opener David Warner said Australia had found their winning momentum at just the right time after his unbeaten 89 helped them defeat the West Indies in their final Group stage match. (ANI)

