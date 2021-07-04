Sneh Rana has bigger role to play for India in coming years: Mithali

India defeated England by four wickets in the third ODI on Saturday at the New Road, Worcester. Mithali played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75. In the end, Rana also played a crucial 24-run knock of just 22 balls with the help of three fours."Definitely, yes. That's a slot we have always looked for somebody who has the shots to clear the field, strong shots all round. And it helps to have a player there who can also bowl. So it's good to have her in the side. She's definitely shown that she does have the character in her to be built into a good player. In the current era, in modern cricket, allrounders play a very important role in the composition of the team. I'm sure that she has a bigger role playing for India in the coming years," said Mithali while replying to an ANI query during a virtual post-match press conference.India went on to lose the three-match ODI series against England but the solitary win in the third ODI will give the visitors a much-needed boost ahead of the upcoming T20I leg of the tour.Harmanpreet Kaur has not been able to show any form with the bat as she recorded scores of 16,19 and 1 in the three ODIs. She was not able to get among the runs in the one-off Test as well."It does happen with any player. Sometimes you are just not in form. But as a team and as a unit we back players who have been match-winners. We also know that single-handedly she has won games for us with her innings. This time around she needs the support of the team to back her. It's just a matter of one innings for a batter like her to get her rhythm and timing. I'm sure with the T20 format, a format that suits her game, I really hope she will be back among the runs," said Mithali.Talking about the form of No.3 Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali said: "A young player, obviously, she (Rodrigues) will take some time. It's just a matter of experience and exposure for players like her. When a player goes through bad form, as players, seniors, and team management we can give her the confidence and the backing, but it boils down to the player herself to have that belief to come out of the bad form. Again, for a batter, it's just a matter of one innings to get the timing right and hope that as a young player she should get back in form."In the third and final ODI, Mithali was also able to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, across all three formats. She surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer. (ANI)