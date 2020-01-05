  1. Sify.com
  4. Snow brings the best out of her: Dhoni shares video of Ziva signing a song

Last Updated: Sun, Jan 05, 2020 22:17 hrs

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva Dhoni singing a song. (Photo/ MS Dhoni Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on Sunday said that the snow brings the best out of her daughter, Ziva, as he shared a video of her singing a song.
Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video in which Ziva can be seen signing a song with a guitar in her hand.


The former captain captioned the video as: "Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni."
Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the Indian cricket team since suffering a semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand. (ANI)


