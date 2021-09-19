Soh Wooi Yik, Aaron Chia confident of springing surprise at BWF Sudirman Cup 2021

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 19 (ANI): Malaysia may have named a young squad for the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup 2021, but men's pair of badminton stars Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia feel they have what it takes to spring a surprise in Vantaa, Finland.



The world No 8 duo, who upset the higher-seeded Hendra Setiawan/Mohammad Ahsan in the bronze medal playoff at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, are the only established stars other than skipper Lee Zii Jia named to represent their nation at the World Mixed Team Championships.

"Our young players need the experience and this is the time for them to shine. It doesn't matter if we win or lose. Go out there and give your best. I hope the younger players will rise to the occasion."

"We stand an equal chance as everybody else," the 24-year-old Chia told the New Straits Times.

Soh, 23, believes their accomplishment at Tokyo 2020 serves as proof Malaysia can achieve surprise results at the Sudirman Cup and also the TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark October (9-17).

"We have the potential and we hope to produce our best. The important thing is to continue fighting, be calm and brave. If we could do it at the Olympics, then there's no reason why we can't this time," said Soh.

This will be Malaysia's 16th appearance at the tournament, where they have set the target of reaching the quarterfinal. The previous best finish was fourth at the 2009 edition in Guangzhou.

In Vantaa, where competition begins next Sunday, they will be in Group D alongside Japan, England and Egypt. (ANI)

