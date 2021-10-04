Soha breezes into PQFs of AITA Women's Championship

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Top seed Soha Sadiq breezed past Kaavya Palani of Tamil Nadu to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh Womens tennis championship played under the aegis of KSLTA, here on Monday.

The Karnataka girl registered an easy 6-0, 6-1 win in her opening round tie on a day which did not see any casualties as far as seeds were concerned.