Solanki's 71 helps Baroda beat Haryana, reach Syed Mushtaq semis

Baroda won the toss and sent Haryana in to bat. The Mohit Sharma-led side made 148 runs on the back of 49 from Himanshu Rana and 35 by Shivam Chauhan.

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (IANS) An unbeaten 71 off 46 deliveries by right-handed batsman Vishnu Solanki helped Baroda beat Haryana by eight wickets in a quarter-final match on Wednesday and enter the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Off-spinner Kartik Kakade took two wickets for seven runs in two overs.

In reply, Baroda got off to a decent start, scoring 33 in the first five overs. However, opener and wicketkeeper Smit Patel was dismissed in the sixth over.

Captain and opener Kedar Devdhar then added 68 for the second wicket with Solanki to put Baroda on track. While Devdhar was dismissed for 43 off 40 ball, Solanki remained unbeaten. His 71 contained five sixes and four fours.

India limited-overs leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gave away 15 runs in four overs and picked the wicket of Patel.

Baroda reached the target on the last ball of the 20th over.

Brief scores:

Haryana 148/7 in 20 overs (H Rana 49, S Chauhan 35, K Kakade 2/7, A Sheth 1/27, B Pathan 1/34) lost to Baroda 150/2 in 20 overs (V Solanki 71 not out, K Devdhar 43, Y Chahal 1/15, S Kumar 1/37).

--IANS

