Solskjaer defends van de Beek for performance in FA Cup quarters

Manchester [UK], February 10 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to the rescue of Donny van de Beek, saying that the defender did a neat and tidy job in the FA Cup match against West Ham United.



Solskjaer's remarks came as United defeated West Ham 1-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. The only goal of the match was registered by Scott McTominay.

Van de Beek got a chance in the starting XI as Bruno Fernandes was benched for the clash against West Ham.

"I thought in the first half, we and Donny played really well. We created spaces and he was part of that. He did his job neat and tidy, had a half chance. In the second half, the whole team fell off a little bit and we just wanted to make a few changes," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Solskjaer decided to bring van de Beek out of action in the 73rd minute and Bruno Fernandes came in as a substitute.

The United manager also praised the performance of Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood in the FA Cup clash against West Ham.

"Mason did really well. He played well managing his minutes, played the last three [games]. Anthony [Martial] played a game the other week and we wanted him to complete the game," said Solskjaer.

United is currently at the second place in Premier League standings with 45 points from 23 matches. The side will next take on West Brom on Sunday. (ANI)

