Somerset signs Matthew Wade for 2020 season

Somerset [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club has signed Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade for the upcoming 2020 season.

Wade will be marking his presence for the first seven County Championship matches of the season.

The 31-year-old has scored over 1,300 runs at an average of 31.45 in 29 Tests.



The left-handed batsman has made nearly 8,000 runs in 145 appearances at an average of 41.25 with a top score of 152.

Wade was in good touch in this summer's Ashes series, which Australia retained. He amassed 337 runs in five Tests including 117 in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry praised Wade and said that he is an extremely driven cricketer.

"He is a world-class performer, he is extremely driven and he is a leader," Hurry said in a statement.

Somerset's Director Andy said that Wade has a huge experience behind him and has led Victoria and Tasmania to Sheffield Shields.

"He has vast experience and has captained Tasmania as well as leading Victoria to two Sheffield Shields," he said. (ANI)

