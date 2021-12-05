'Something every bowler dreams of': Ashwin lauds Ajaz Patel's feat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday lauded New Zealand's Ajaz Patel for becoming just the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings.



Ajaz had achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing Wankhede Test between India and New Zealand.

"It's a stuff of dreams. Someone who's born in Mumbai, went to New Zealand, migrated, made a living out there, like a typical middle-class family, comes back to Mumbai, gets his wickets and not just 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, he's got all the 10 in an innings. It's something every bowler dreams of. I watched Anil Kumble pick up those 10 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla. In fact, I remember going to Bangalore, the umpire who did umpiring from Anil Kumble's end was Mr Jayaprakash," Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of Day 3.

"He had a visiting card with all the ten dismissals. I remember that very clearly while I was at the NCA. I don't know if Anil Chaudhary can put up a visiting card like that but surely Ajaz Patel can do that. I am very pleased for him, very happy," he added.

Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin registered four wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 62 after Ajaz Patel had taken all ten wickets to dismiss India for 325 in the first innings.

"Wankhede is one pitch where the ball can turn and you can get a few good deliveries but if you have the idea and you're set, it's a place where stopping the runs of a batter can be incredibly hard. It's a lightning outfield, it's got bounce, the margin of error as a spinner is very less," said Ashwin.

"Having played cricket on red soil surfaces from childhood, I understand how it works and I thought he (Mayank) got his tempo right. He played his shots, put the bowlers under pressure, batted beautifully. He was waiting for those runs and a team man like Mayank getting those runs is a pleasing sight," he added.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai.

After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. (ANI)

