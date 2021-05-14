Something the boys have earned: Shastri on No.1 Test ranking

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the team for retaining their position at the top of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings for the fifth consecutive year.

"This team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch," tweeted Shastri.