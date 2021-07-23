Son Heung-min signs fresh four-year deal with Tottenham

The 29-year-old South Korea captain has scored 107 goals and made 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015.

Son has represented South Korea 93 times, scoring 27 goals and appearing at 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. He was a member of the gold medal winning team at the Asian Games in 2018.

"It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the Club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I'm very happy to be here. It's like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I'm so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon," said Son in a press release.

Son was part of the Tottenham team that reached the club's first Champions League final in 2019. He scored two goals in Tottenham's dramatic quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, which saw them progress on away goals.

"We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Heung-Min Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the Club with Nuno Espirito Santo. Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the Club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years," said Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football at Tottenham.

Son scored 22 goals and 17 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions last season, forming a prolific partnership with striker Harry Kane. Overall, he has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for Tottenham.

--IANS

nr/akm