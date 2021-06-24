Sonego enters semi-finals of Eastbourne International

Sonego took a 3-0 lead, winning 65 percent of his first-service points in the opening set. He broke Bublik twice in the second set to battle through in 79 minutes.

"I am really happy with the match because it is not easy playing against Bublik, because he is an amazing talent. It was really tough in the second set, but I am happy with the match," Sonego said after the match.

"I am full of energy because I like playing here. My serve is good for the grass court, and I like playing in Eastbourne. There are a lot of Italian fans, and it is good for me," he added.

The Italian will face Max Purcell of Australia in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Purcell, who is No. 283 in ATP rankings, beat Andreas Seppi 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in his first ATP Tour quarter-final. He won the match in in one hour and 58 minutes.

"I have been practising with as many singles players as I can and that has helped. It's a matter of getting my name out with these guys," said Purcell after the match.

