Soori, Unnathi continue dream runs at Talent Series

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 10 (IANS) Arjun Soori and Unnathi Muralidhar scored upset victories on Wednesday to continue their dream run in the under-12 boys and girls categories respectively in the AITA Talent Series 7 PET Cup at the Top Serve Tennis Academy here. Both beat eighth seeds in their respective categories to advance to the semi-finals.

While Soori battled hard against Shravan Kumar before finally emerging a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 winner, Unnathi brushed aside Deshna Bhattacharya's challenge with an easy 6-0, 6-2 win. Soori will meet second seed Ranveer Singh Pannu in the semi-final while top seed Diganth M will take on Yashash Raj in the other semi-final.

Unnathi will clash with second seed Shravya Numburi of Tamil Nadu while top seed Karthika Padmakumar will lock horns with third seed Jeevika Channabyregowda in the last four clashes.

Results:

Boys U-12 Quarterfinals:

Diganth M bt 5-Yashash Raj 6-3, 6-2;

Stephen Dylan bt Pranith Paul 6-3, 3-6, 6-2;

Arjun Soori bt Shravan Kumar 3-6, 6-3, 7-5;

Ranveer Singh Pannu bt Dhanush MB 6-1, 3-1 (conceded)

Girls U-12 Quarterfinals

Karthika Padmakumar bt Likvitha Kanta 4-6, 6-0, 6-3;

Jeevika Channabyregowda bt Akshara RV 6-0, 7-5;

Unnathi Muralidhar bt Deshna Bhattacharya 6-0, 6-2;

Shravya Numburi bt Gouri Yale 6-1, 6-0

--IANS

rkm/bg