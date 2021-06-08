Sophia Dunkley receives first England women's central contract

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the England Women Central Contracts for 2021-22.



Seventeen contracts have been awarded, with Sophia Dunkley receiving her first central contract. The contracts run from May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022 in order to align with the professional contracts at the eight regional teams.

Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket, in an official release said: "We're pleased to confirm a strong group of Centrally Contracted England Women's cricketers ahead of a really exciting two years for Lisa, Heather and the team. The Central Contracts, along with the roll out of professional women's domestic contracts, provide a fantastic opportunity to develop a larger pool of players pushing for selection and help strive for success on the field for England Women."

"We've continued to work closely with the England Women's Player Partnership (EWPP) and the PCA to establish a comprehensive and objective process that underpins the awarding of Central Contracts. We will keep working in collaboration for the benefit of the players as we continue to grow and develop the professional women's game," he added.

England women will next lock horns against India in a multi-format series, comprising of one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs. The Test gets underway on June 16 at Bristol.

Centrally contracted England players: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Gerogia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Katie George, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. (ANI)

