Sorry we couldn't deliver, says Neesham after NZ World Cup final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand batting all-rounder James Neesham on Monday apologised to Kiwi supporters for not being able to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Neesham in a tweet said the team could hear the fans but could not deliver. He further conveyed his gratitude to the Kiwi crowd that came out for the match.

"Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted," Neesham tweeted.A dejected Neesham further said, "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."The World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over title on July 14.Both the 50-overs match and the super-over action ended up in a tie.In the super-over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. While in the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241. (ANI)