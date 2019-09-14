Sourabh Verma cements place in Vietnam Open final

The second-seeded Indian defeated Koga 22-20, 21-15 in the semi-final clash which lasted for 51 minutes.

Sourabh, who hasn't lost a game en route to the finals of the ongoing competition, was given a stiff fight by his Japanese opponent throughout the course of the match. However, the World No. 38 came up with a gritty performance in both the games and emerged victorious.

After getting a bye in the first round, Verma -- who is the lone Indian in the competition -- outlasted Japan's Kodai Naraoka 22-20, 22-20 in a tight second-round clash. Naraoka's compatriot, Yu Igarashi then posed a stern test to Verma in which the Indian came out with flying colours. A gruelling 25-23, 24-22 victory sealed the deal for Verma and put him in the quarter-finals.

And the last-eight match against home favourite Tien Minh Nguyen turned out to be the easiest for him as he cruised to a 21-13, 21-18 victory on Friday. He will now face Sun Fei Xiang of China -- who went past Lin Yu Hsien 21-17, 21-16 - in the final on Sunday.