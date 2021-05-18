South Africa announce squads for 1st 'A' tour in Covid-19 pandemic

"This will be the 'A' team's first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we know it, rendering the planned tours of 2020 cancelled or rescheduled," said the CSA in a statement.

Johannesburg, May 18 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced squads for South Africa A team's tour of Zimbabwe. The team will play four one dayers and two four-day matches against Zimbabwe's A team from May 29 to June 16.

The tour will kick off with the one-day series, which will see Proteas regulars such as Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks feature ahead of the senior team's tour to West Indies.

"COVID-19 saw a couple of planned tours cancelled last season, so we are grateful to the Zimbabwe Cricket Board for inviting us over for what we know will be a tightly contested few weeks of cricket," said CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

"The one-day series in particular will act as match preparation for our Proteas who will be taking part in the white-ball leg of the tour to the West Indies. Red ball cricket is a format that CSA holds in high esteem and wishes to protect at all costs, so it's of great importance for us to ensure that we have a strong base from which the National Selection Panel can select when the national team needs an injection of new blood," he said.

South Africa A One-Day squad: Ryan Rickelton, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Senuran Muthusamy, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Theunis de Bruyn, Wiaan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile.

South Africa A 4-day squad: Dominic Hendricks, Eddie Moore, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Raynard van Tonder, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Miguel Pretorius, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Dayyaan Galiem, Okuhle Cele, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tshepo Ntuli.

